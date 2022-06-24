Workout with Erin Oprea and the Titans

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea and Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac showed exercises you can do at home and gave us a preview of the Muscles & Mimosas event. The Tennessee Titans will host its second annual Muscles & Mimosas fitness event at Saint Thomas Sports Park’s indoor practice facility on Saturday, June 25 from 8:30am–12pm. The one-hour fitness session will be led by celebrity trainer, Erin Oprea with a live DJ bringing the energy. To assist in leading the workout, Oprea will be joined by Wirth Campbell, owner of TRUMAV and Nashville triathlon/run coach, James Crumlin. There will also be a post-workout Q&A session with Oprea and a delicious brunch with mimosas inside the Titans offices. Tickets are $45 and include admission to the workout, brunch, complimentary mimosa, yoga mat, sweat towel, and a Titans swag bag. $75 VIP tickets are limited and include all general ticket items, along with reserved front row workout spot, a meet and greet with Erin Oprea, complimentary brunch, unlimited mimosas and an exclusive Titans swag bag. Purchase tickets by visiting, www.tennesseetitans.com/musclesandmimosas.