Workouts you can use while working at your desk!

Heather learns from fitness expert Josh Gamble easy quick workouts you can do while you are working at your desk!

Some ideas below:

1. Ditch the “All or Nothing” Mindset

You don’t need a perfect plan — you need a repeatable one. Consistency beats intensity.

2. Set “Non-Negotiables,” Not Resolutions

Pick 2–3 things you’ll do no matter what (10-minute walks, 3 workouts/week, protein at breakfast).

3. Focus on What You Can Control

You can’t control motivation — but you can control your calendar, your environment, and your habits.

4. Start Small to Build Momentum

The goal in January isn’t transformation — it’s proving to yourself that you show up.

5. Train for Life, Not Just Looks

Strength, energy, and confidence matter more than the number on the scale.

6. The “Future You” Test

Before skipping a workout, ask: Will tomorrow-me thank me for this choice?

