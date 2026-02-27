Workouts you can use while working at your desk!

Heather learns from fitness expert Josh Gamble easy quick workouts you can do while you are working at your desk!
Some ideas below:
1. Ditch the “All or Nothing” Mindset
You don’t need a perfect plan — you need a repeatable one. Consistency beats intensity.
2. Set “Non-Negotiables,” Not Resolutions
Pick 2–3 things you’ll do no matter what (10-minute walks, 3 workouts/week, protein at breakfast).
3. Focus on What You Can Control
You can’t control motivation — but you can control your calendar, your environment, and your habits.
4. Start Small to Build Momentum
The goal in January isn’t transformation — it’s proving to yourself that you show up.
5. Train for Life, Not Just Looks
Strength, energy, and confidence matter more than the number on the scale.
6. The “Future You” Test
Before skipping a workout, ask: Will tomorrow-me thank me for this choice?
More on Josh Gamble:
- Josh Gamble is a Nashville-based fitness influencer and seasoned personal trainer behind @joshgamblefitness on Instagram, where he shares workouts, nutrition advice, and motivation with his community. With over a decade of experience helping clients in Music City’s evolving boutique fitness scene — including a long tenure as a lead trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp — he’s widely regarded as one of Nashville’s top trainers and a go-to coach for transformation-focused training.