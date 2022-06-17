World Champion wrestler Mickie James talked about the 20th anniversary of IMPACT wrestling and shared her favorite and most memorable moments. IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary with SLAMMIVERSARY on Sunday, June 19 at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slammiversary-tickets-328339631677. Go to https://impactwrestling.com/events/ for more information on the event.