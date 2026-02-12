Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Worried about your plants after the ice storm? Gardens of Babylon is here to help!

Neil Anderson with Garden of Babylon shows us how you can easily check your plants health after our winter storm. They give us tips to keeping your garden healthy!

Blooming gardens, lush lawns, and a relaxing backyard retreat with a patio, pergola, and pool can be yours with the help of one of the top landscaping companies in the Nashville, Tennessee area. For over 20 years, Gardens of Babylon Landscapes has been enhancing outdoor spaces for homes and businesses through our comprehensive services—design, installation, and maintenance—alongside our downtown garden center. We handle every aspect of your project, collaborating closely with you to bring your unique vision to life.
To learn more visit
https://gardensofbabylon.com/

