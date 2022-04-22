Watch
WWE SummerSlam Coming to Nissan Stadium

We chat with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 12:44:34-04

WWE SummerSlam is coming to Nissan Stadium. Former Heavyweight Champ Drew McIntyre stopped by for a visit in our studio. WWE SummerSlam July 30 at Nissan Stadium.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com

