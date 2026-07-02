Year-round farmers market connects you with local farmers!

Market Wagon is a year-round online farmers market that connects customers directly with local farmers and food producers through one convenient weekly delivery.

Founded in 2016, Market Wagon began in the basement of a church in Indianapolis and has since grown to 20 markets across the country. The Nashville hub launched in October 2020 and has delivered more than $2.5 million in locally produced food and products to customers throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

One of the things that makes Market Wagon unique is that each hub is hyper-local, meaning the products available in Nashville come primarily from local farmers and food producers in Middle Tennessee and the surrounding region. We also offer a Beyond Local program for products that cannot be grown locally, allowing customers to enjoy items such as citrus while keeping our focus on supporting local agriculture first.

In addition to fresh produce, meats, dairy, eggs, baked goods, honey, and pantry staples, Market Wagon also offers locally prepared meals from businesses such as Coco's Italian Foods in Davidson County, something many people don't expect to find through a farmers market.

Customers can shop from dozens of local farms and food businesses in a single order at MarketWagon.com, with no subscription required. For frequent shoppers, Wagon Pass offers one weekly delivery for a monthly or annual fee.

Ferrell Family Farms, Anthony Ferrell

FERRELL FAMILY FARM is a small family market farm located in Pleasant Shade, Tennessee.

We offer all natural, fresh organic produce. We grow a wide variety and are passionate about growing healthy food for our family and community.

Little Bluebird Bread Co., Dara Quilty LITTLE BLUEBIRD BREAD CO out of Hendersonville, TN is a Sourdough Cottage Bakery. Bringing a love of sourdough bread and other goodies, straight to you! Fresh, never frozen!

RC Farms, Sam CarltonRC FARMS is a family-owned farm in Rockvale, TN, offering locally raised beef, pork, and chicken along with eggs and produce year-round. The farm has served Middle Tennessee for many generations and focuses on providing fresh, locally produced food directly to families throughout the region.