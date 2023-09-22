Whether you're hosting a Yellowstone viewing party or serving up a comforting homestyle meal bring the exciting world of the Dutton Ranch family into your kitchen. Real-life chef and set caterer, Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, for the hit series tells us about the new Yellowstone cookbook.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook is available wherever you buy books. The cookbook compiles over 55 recipes inspired by and featured in the hit TV series, Yellowstone. Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, a real-life chef and the set caterer for Yellowstone shares his hearty and delicious recipes from the Dutton Ranch. You can watch Yellowstone the TV series on Sundays at 7:30pm on NewsChannel5. The series will air in two hour blocks each Sunday, which means potentially more than one episode in one viewing session.