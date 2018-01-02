YMCA New Year New You Fitness Goals for 2018

3:46 PM, Jan 2, 2018

We head out to the Donelson Hermitage YMCA for a look at some motivation jump starting your fitness goals for 2018

Go to www.ymcamidtn.org for more information

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments