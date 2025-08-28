You can Be Like Blippi this week at the Adventure Science Center!

Blippi's Ultimate Road Trip is making a stop in Nashville for a special pop-up event at the Adventure Science Center!
From August 28 through September 1, the entire science center will be transformed into a Blippified pop-up experience, inviting children and families to engage in Blippi’s five core pillars: Move, Play, Dress, Explore, and Learn. This limited-time experience is included with general admission.
Families can expect:
- Interactive photo ops
- A brand-new Dino Dig, celebrating Blippi’s beloved excavator song
- Themed stations for dress-up, active play, and hands-on learning
- Blippi’s Chill Out Zone for quiet breaks