You can Be Like Blippi this week at the Adventure Science Center!

Blippi's Ultimate Road Trip is making a stop in Nashville for a special pop-up event at the Adventure Science Center!

From August 28 through September 1, the entire science center will be transformed into a Blippified pop-up experience, inviting children and families to engage in Blippi’s five core pillars: Move, Play, Dress, Explore, and Learn. This limited-time experience is included with general admission.

Families can expect:

Interactive photo ops

A brand-new Dino Dig, celebrating Blippi’s beloved excavator song

Themed stations for dress-up, active play, and hands-on learning

Blippi’s Chill Out Zone for quiet breaks

www.adventuresci.org/blbweek2025/