Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

You can Be Like Blippi this week at the Adventure Science Center!

Be Like Blippi
Be Like Blippi
Posted
and last updated

Blippi's Ultimate Road Trip is making a stop in Nashville for a special pop-up event at the Adventure Science Center!
From August 28 through September 1, the entire science center will be transformed into a Blippified pop-up experience, inviting children and families to engage in Blippi’s five core pillars: Move, Play, Dress, Explore, and Learn. This limited-time experience is included with general admission.

Families can expect:

  • Interactive photo ops
  • A brand-new Dino Dig, celebrating Blippi’s beloved excavator song
  • Themed stations for dress-up, active play, and hands-on learning
  • Blippi’s Chill Out Zone for quiet breaks

www.adventuresci.org/blbweek2025/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes