You can have the sweetness of Loveless Cafe at home with their Red Velvet Pancake mix!

Loveless Cafe has the perfect breakfast for your loved one this Valentine's Day with their Red Velvet Pancake mix you can now by in store and take home!

You can also join Loveless for their "I Love You a Brunch" event this weekend!

Sunday, February 15, 2026

9:00AM – 2:00PM

Love is in the air, and brunch is on the table! Grab your sweetheart, your besties, the whole family (or just your brunch-loving self!) and join us for a unique Valentine’s brunch at the Loveless Barn! We’re serving up a full Loveless Cafe breakfast buffet including red velvet pancakes, our world-famous biscuits, some cozy sips from the hot chocolate bar, photo-worthy moments in the photo booth, and the sweetest adoptable pups around, courtesy of Friends of MACC. Come for brunch, leave with full hearts (and full bellies!).

To learn more visit

https://lovelesscafe.com/event/iloveyouabrunch/