Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Talk Of The Town

Actions

You can meet Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Tuesday in Mt. Juliet!

Meet Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl in Mt Juliet
Meet Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl in Mt Juliet
Posted

Television icon Patrick Duffy and acclaimed actress Linda Purl are bringing more than star power to Tennessee — they’re bringing sourdough with a purpose. In partnership with Kroger, the duo will celebrate the Tennessee launch of Duffy’s Dough [duffysdough.com], their ready-to-bake sourdough line crafted from a 70-year-old Alaskan starter — with 100% of profits donated to hunger relief organizations across America.

📍 Nashville Meet & Greet

  • Tuesday, February 24 | 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. (CST)Kroger Store in Mt. Juliet, TN (Providence)

401 South Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

The first 100 customers at each location will receive a complimentary Duffy’s Dough gift bag, and guests can enjoy product sampling featuring Duffy’s Dough and Kroger favorites. Patrick and Linda will be on-site meeting customers, signing autographs and sharing the heartfelt story behind the bread.

Duffy’s Dough traces its beginnings back more than 70 years to a sourdough starter passed down from Alaska Gold Rush miners and gifted to Patrick’s mother. During the pandemic, Patrick began baking for friends, sparking the idea to turn a family tradition into a hunger-fighting mission. Today, every take-and-bake loaf sold supports hunger relief efforts nationwide.
Product varieties available in select Kroger stores include:

  • Sourdough Loaf
  • Multigrain Sourdough Loaf
  • Artisan Sandwich Rolls
  • French Dinner Rolls
  • Demi Sourdough Baguette
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes