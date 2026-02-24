You can meet Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Tuesday in Mt. Juliet!

Television icon Patrick Duffy and acclaimed actress Linda Purl are bringing more than star power to Tennessee — they’re bringing sourdough with a purpose. In partnership with Kroger, the duo will celebrate the Tennessee launch of Duffy’s Dough [duffysdough.com] , their ready-to-bake sourdough line crafted from a 70-year-old Alaskan starter — with 100% of profits donated to hunger relief organizations across America.

📍 Nashville Meet & Greet



Tuesday, February 24 | 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. (CST)Kroger Store in Mt. Juliet, TN (Providence)

401 South Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

The first 100 customers at each location will receive a complimentary Duffy’s Dough gift bag, and guests can enjoy product sampling featuring Duffy’s Dough and Kroger favorites. Patrick and Linda will be on-site meeting customers, signing autographs and sharing the heartfelt story behind the bread.

Duffy’s Dough traces its beginnings back more than 70 years to a sourdough starter passed down from Alaska Gold Rush miners and gifted to Patrick’s mother. During the pandemic, Patrick began baking for friends, sparking the idea to turn a family tradition into a hunger-fighting mission. Today, every take-and-bake loaf sold supports hunger relief efforts nationwide.

Product varieties available in select Kroger stores include: