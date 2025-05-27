You can see all the animals up close at The Reindeer Farm this weekend!

The South's only Reindeer Farm is opening up this Saturday for their Barbecue Festival!

You can enjoy 5 different barbecue vendors and vote on your favorite.

Visit LIVE reindeer from outside the fence, alpacas, mini cows, mini horses, mini donkeys, mini pigs, holland lop rabbits, chickens and Mack the Mule! Play at the indoor playground or visit the gift shop. Coloring station, outdoor games, children’s movies and LIVE music all day!

VIP tickets will also allow you and your family to meet the Reindeer up close!

Get tickets here

https://thereindeerfarm.com/reindeer-farm-tours/bbq-festival/