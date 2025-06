Enjoy a taste of Iceland inspired by Chef Hafliði Halldórsson and his work with the Icelandic Culinary Team. Optional wine pairings from Maison Wessman will also be available—crafted in France by Icelandic creators with a shared passion for food, wine, and creativity.

Nelson's Green Brier Distillery hosted on Thursday, June 26 from 7-10 PM.

https://www.exploretock.com/greenbrierdistillery/event/private/53411b1f-2d64-4024-81cb-d42d2cf6bf0d