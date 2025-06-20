You have to stop at Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain while on your Alabama road trip!

Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain is a well-known landmark that's located in downtown Scottsboro. It's one of Alabama's last remaining soda fountains and is believed to be the oldest business in the entire state. The moment you step inside this iconic sandwich shop, you'll be taken back in time. Its 1950s decor is truly nostalgic. Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain was originally a drug store, which was founded by W.F. Payne in 1869. In 1891, the business moved to its current location. Once the soda fountain was added, it became a popular hangout.

The shop is located at

101 E Laurel St, Scottsboro, AL 35768

(256) 574-2140