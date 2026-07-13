You have to try the new Uncrustables Burger at Logan's Roadhouse!

Logan's Roadhouse is introducing the burger nobody saw coming.Available for a limited time, the new Uncrustables® Burger swaps a traditional bun for two beer-battered and fried grape Uncrustables sandwiches, stacked around a juicy 7-ounce burger patty, melted cheddar cheese and Garlic Pickle Aioli. The result is a sweet-and-savory mashup that's equal parts delicious and conversation-worthy.

Available at participating corporate-owned Logan's Roadhouse locations while supplies last, the $14.99 burger takes a familiar favorite and gives it the full Roadhouse treatment. Guests looking to double down on the experience can also order the new Fried Uncrustables Dessert, featuring a beer-battered and fried Uncrustables sandwich with melted marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel.