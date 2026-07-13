Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

You have to try the new Uncrustables Burger at Logan's Roadhouse!

Logan's Roadhouse shows us their Uncrustables Burger
Logan's Roadhouse shows us their Uncrustables Burger
Posted

Logan's Roadhouse is introducing the burger nobody saw coming.Available for a limited time, the new Uncrustables® Burger swaps a traditional bun for two beer-battered and fried grape Uncrustables sandwiches, stacked around a juicy 7-ounce burger patty, melted cheddar cheese and Garlic Pickle Aioli. The result is a sweet-and-savory mashup that's equal parts delicious and conversation-worthy.

Available at participating corporate-owned Logan's Roadhouse locations while supplies last, the $14.99 burger takes a familiar favorite and gives it the full Roadhouse treatment. Guests looking to double down on the experience can also order the new Fried Uncrustables Dessert, featuring a beer-battered and fried Uncrustables sandwich with melted marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel.

To learn more or to find a participating location, visit LogansRoadhouse.com

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes