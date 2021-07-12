You'll Love Everything About This Cornbread

Personal chef & caterer Jerod Wilcher made Sour Cream Cornbread with Honey Butter. You're invited to Chef Jerod Wilcher’s pop-up-style restaurant experience at Franklin's Fruit Tea's "The Drinkery Wednesday, July 14 from 2pm-8pm. Each meal comes with a Sour Cream Cornbread topped with Honey Butter. Pre-order online today to guarantee your plate. Pick up will be at "The Drinkery" located at 348A East Castle, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. For more information, go to https://franklinsfruittea.com/.../wednesday-july-14-2021. The Jambalaya Madness Virtual Cooking Class is Friday, July 16th. Get ready to make Jambalaya, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Cucumber & Tomato Salad and Homemade Vinaigrette. To register for the class click here: https://form.jotform.com/211658824647162.

SOUR CREAM CORNBREAD

INGREDIENTS

2 C Cornmeal

2 C All Purpose Flour

1/2 C Granulated Sugar

1/2 C Light Brown Sugar

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Baking Soda

1 C Sour Cream

1 C Melted Butter (unsalted)

2 Eggs

1 Can (15oz) Cream Corn

1/2 Can (15oz) Corn Kernels

Pan Spray as needed

4 Tbl Butter (1/2 stick), keep separated

4 Tbl Honey, keep separated

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees and spray a 9x13 inch baking dish.

2. Add all ingredients (except butter & honey) in a mixing bowl and mix well.

3. Pour batter into a prepared baking dish.

4. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cornbread comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

4. Microwave butter and honey for approximately 15-30 seconds.

5. Mix butter and honey and pour evenly over the cornbread.

6. Cut & Serve.

