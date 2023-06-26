You'll Love Fruit Tiger Salad

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Fruit Tiger Salad. Big Al's Deli and Catering is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information or to contact Al for catering services, visit http://www.bigalsdeliandcatering.com/ or call (615) 242-8118.

FRUIT TIGER SALAD

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

5 large scallions, sliced thinly on a diagonal

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 c shredded green & red cabbage

1/2 c shredded carrots

1 medium jalapeno, diced

1 c diced mango

1 c diced peaches

2 oz chopped cilantro

1/2 t salt & pepper

1 T minced garlic

2 oz Apple Cider Vinegar

4 oz olive oil

(Optional) Toss in peanuts, shrimp, or tofu for some protein

DIRECTIONS:

Cut cucumber in half lengthwise, then cut again in half crosswise. Cut into pieces lengthwise into thin strips. Place in a large bowl. Cut green onions and bell peppers into thin, uniform strips about 2-inches long. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight before serving (helps bring the flavors together and creates a wonderful, fresh salad). Enjoy!

NOTE: Fruit Tiger Salad will keep fresh for 3 days.