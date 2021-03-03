Menu

Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

You'll Love These Honey Lime Chicken Thighs

items.[0].videoTitle
Trace Barnett has the recipe for an easy dinner
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:15:42-05

The Next Food Network Star’s Trace Barnett made Honey Lime Chicken Thighs. Find recipes, entertaining, gardening tips, and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", available on Amazon and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.

HONEY LIME CHICKEN THIGHS

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS

10 chicken thighs

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon Worchester sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Thoroughly wash and trim chicken if needed. Pat dry and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Prep grill for cooking. Heat to about 375°.

2. Spray grill with non-stick cooking spray and place chicken thighs directly on the grate. Cook for 5-7 minutes and turn. Repeat for the opposite side.

3. Create the glaze by whisking remaining ingredients in a medium bowl.

4. During the final 10 minutes of cooking, generously apply a liberal amount of glaze to each chicken thigh. Coating each side thoroughly.

5. Carefully remove thighs from the grill and garnish with additional red pepper flakes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018