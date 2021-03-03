You'll Love These Honey Lime Chicken Thighs

The Next Food Network Star’s Trace Barnett made Honey Lime Chicken Thighs. Find recipes, entertaining, gardening tips, and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", available on Amazon and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
HONEY LIME CHICKEN THIGHS
Serves 10
INGREDIENTS
10 chicken thighs
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 teaspoon Worchester sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Juice of 1 lime
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. Thoroughly wash and trim chicken if needed. Pat dry and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Prep grill for cooking. Heat to about 375°.
2. Spray grill with non-stick cooking spray and place chicken thighs directly on the grate. Cook for 5-7 minutes and turn. Repeat for the opposite side.
3. Create the glaze by whisking remaining ingredients in a medium bowl.
4. During the final 10 minutes of cooking, generously apply a liberal amount of glaze to each chicken thigh. Coating each side thoroughly.
5. Carefully remove thighs from the grill and garnish with additional red pepper flakes.