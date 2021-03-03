You'll Love These Honey Lime Chicken Thighs

The Next Food Network Star’s Trace Barnett made Honey Lime Chicken Thighs. Find recipes, entertaining, gardening tips, and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", available on Amazon and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.

HONEY LIME CHICKEN THIGHS

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS

10 chicken thighs

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon Worchester sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Thoroughly wash and trim chicken if needed. Pat dry and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Prep grill for cooking. Heat to about 375°.

2. Spray grill with non-stick cooking spray and place chicken thighs directly on the grate. Cook for 5-7 minutes and turn. Repeat for the opposite side.

3. Create the glaze by whisking remaining ingredients in a medium bowl.

4. During the final 10 minutes of cooking, generously apply a liberal amount of glaze to each chicken thigh. Coating each side thoroughly.

5. Carefully remove thighs from the grill and garnish with additional red pepper flakes.

