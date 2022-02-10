You'll Want to Eat This Valentine's Day Dessert First

Personal chef Jerod Wilcher made Dessert Nachos. Master Chef Jerod Wilcher will take you step-by-step through a Valentine's Virtual Cooking Class, preparing a fantastic dinner for two on Saturday, February 12 at 7pm. Menu items include Chef’s Chopped Salad, Jerk Shrimp Cocktail, Pan Seared Garlic Butter Lamb Chops and Dessert Nachos. To register for the virtual cooking class, click here: https://form.jotform.com/220108280801140?fbclid=IwAR24WG6YZCYbtz_TmM7lkgKafFMJIXm2ElBXYxtIhG1JU86bUIeuWB3iAvY. Once you’re signed up, lookout for a follow up email with detailed instructions.

DESSERT NACHOS

2 Tbl granulated sugar

2 Tsp ground cinnamon

4 flour tortillas

3 Tbl melted butter

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup diced strawberries

1/4 cup blue berries

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbl chocolate sauce

2 Tbl caramel sauce

2 Tbl strawberry sauce

2 Tbl whipped cream topping

Cooking Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix cinnamon and sugar. Melt butter and brush tortillas with melted butter. Sprinkle cinnamon & sugar mixture over tortillas. Cut tortillas into triangles. Line the triangles onto baking sheets in an even layer. Bake the triangles for 6 minutes flipping halfway through. Feel free to sprinkle more cinnamon sugar on top if desired. Remove from heat.

For the Nachos:

Pile the tortilla chips onto a large plate or platter. Top with fruit, and chocolate chips. Drizzle sauces over the fruit and chocolate chips. Add whipped cream topping and enjoy immediately.