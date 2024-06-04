Young artist is taking over the Nashville folk music scene

19-year-old singer and songwriter, Stella Prince, has accomplished quite a bit in her music career at such a young age. Not only is she selling out venues like the Bluebird Café, but she has also created the one and only all-female Folk Music showcase right here in Nashville!

Stella took some time away from her busy schedule to catch us up on everything she is up to, including her upcoming performance Friday, June 7th WMOT “Finally Friday” show at 3rd and Lindsley!

For more information, visit stellaprincemusic.com

Check out her new music video for her song, "Two Faced" HERE

ABOUT STELLA PRINCE:

Originally from Woodstock, NY Stella is a singer/songwriter who brings a heartfelt authenticity to contemporary music. She has been described as "the perfect mixture of Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, and Judy Collins.”

While she is only 19, she also convinced her parents to move to Music City a year ago… and was also the youngest person to host her own event at both AMERICANAFEST, and Tin Pan South.

Stella just played the Bluebird Cafe last month (to a sold out crowd) and started Nashville’s only all-female Folk/Americana showcase (sponsored by Change The Conversation) that was invited to be a part of both AMERICANAFEST and Tin Pan South. She also brought the showcase to NY’s Bitter End (and it also sold it out!), Boston, and London for one night each. Stella has recorded five songs with legendary (and Nashville based) steel guitarist Steve Fishell and just released an EP of the compiled music “Dear Future Me" to Americana radio this past week.

Both of her singles “Two Faced” & “Dear Future Me” received critical acclaim, and “Two Faced” shot to #2 on the NACC Folk Charts, the only stand-alone single to reach that milestone. The song was also played on SiriusXM, NPR, and BBC 6. Stella’s music has also charted Americana Singles Charts, Americana Albums Charts, Alternative Country Charts, and the Folk Alliance Charts.

