Young People Should Get Excited About Antiques

5:24 PM, Jan 30, 2018
Lori Finke of Jayne Thompson Antiques shows why young people need to get involved early with antiques and she previews the Antiques and Garden Show in Nashville

Lori is one of the vendors at the Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville this Friday-Sunday at the Music City Center. For tickets and more information, visit www.antiquesandgardenshow.com.

Talk of the Town Segments