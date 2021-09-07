In today’s Your Health Matters, Dr. Jeffrey Horn of Vision for Life explained how each patient receives the individualized treatment they deserve. For more information or to make an appointment visit: https://www.bestvisionforlife.com/.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:38:45-04
In today’s Your Health Matters, Dr. Jeffrey Horn of Vision for Life explained how each patient receives the individualized treatment they deserve. For more information or to make an appointment visit: https://www.bestvisionforlife.com/.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.