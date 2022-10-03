Your Health Matters: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jeanette Wirz Permanent Cosmetics and Microblading specializes in 3-D areola nipple tattooing for breast cancer survivors. This procedure is for women and men who have lost one or both nipples through surgery or trauma. Book a free consultation at jeanettewirz.com or call (615) 400-2780 for more information. This Segment Paid for By: Jeanette Wirz Permanent Cosmetics and Microblading.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:55:45-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.