Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Your Health Matters: Thigpen Hearing Center

Your Health Matters: Thigpen Hearing Center
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:30:24-04

Thigpen Hearing Center provides the highest level, personalized hearing-treatment solutions. This locally owned practice offers hearing aids and tests, Tinnitus treatment, hearing protection and more. Visit www.PTHearingCenter.com or call (615) 692-1799 for more information. This Segment Paid for By: Thigpen Hearing Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018