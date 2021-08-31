Your Health Matters: Toyos Clinic

Watch
We learn more about how to treat dry eye syndrome.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:23:27-04

With increased technology and screen use, the number of Americans suffering from Dry Eye Disease (DED) has risen to nearly 16 million. In today's Your Health Matters, Dr. Rolando Toyos, M.D. of the Toyos Clinic (https://www.facebook.com/ToyosClinicAestheticsNashvillle) talked about a revolutionary new procedure to combat DED. Visit www.toyosclinic.com for more information. Segment paid for by: Toyos Clinic

