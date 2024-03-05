Watch Now
You're invited to "Mrs. Krishnana's Party" at TPAC

Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 09:08:46-05

It's Mrs. Krishnan’s Party and you’re invited!

People just can’t get enough of this smart, funny show. Step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life.

Watch as the actors juggle cooking, music, audiences and heart-felt drama in an acting tour de force where no two nights are the same.

Cast members Kalyani Nagaragan and Justin Rogers cooked dahl, which is the same recipe that is used during the show. Mrs. Krishnan’s Party runs from March 6-9 at TPAC for tickets visit tpac.org

