You're invited to the grand opening of Carbon Performance in The Nations

Carbon Performance fitness club has opened up their 2nd location in The Nations,and they're celebrating in a big way! Jerrad Tausz, and Austin Beck sat down with Lelan to talk about all of the fun people can expect during the event and more on what Carbon Performance is all about! Then, Cole is working up a sweat with a quick workout!

Grand Opening Event we would love to announce and have the public attend - at the West Nashville location on August 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 5300 Centennial Blvd located in the Nations in West Nashville.

For more information, visit carbonperformance.com