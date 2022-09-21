Zac Brown Band to Play the Ryman Auditorium

John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins one of the founding members the Zac Brown Band talked about the band’s one-night only event at the Ryman Auditorium and being diagnosed with ALS earlier this year. In a special, one-night-only event, the Zac Brown Band with opening set from John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30pm at the Ryman Auditorium. For tickets click here: https://ryman.com/event/zac-brown-band/. A portion of the proceeds will benefit ‘Hop On A Cure’ in its efforts to help fund research toward making amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) a “thing of the past.” The foundation was established by band founding member, John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins, who was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year. For more information, visit https://www.hoponacure.org/.