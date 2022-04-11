Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes for Passover

Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel from Chabad of Nashville made Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes. (see recipe below) Chabad of Nashville will be hosting a hybrid event on Tuesday, April 26 where attendees can hear from 102-year-old Ben Ferencz, the head prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, on the importance of remembering the Holocaust and continuing to make a stand against injustice. You'll also hear personal stories from a Middle Tennessee Holocaust survivor. For tickets and more information, visit www.benferencz.com
Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes
Ingredients:
- 2 medium potatoes, shredded
- 1 small zucchini, shredded and drained
- 1 small sweet potato, shredded
- 1 small onion, grated
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 1/4 tsp. salt
- 6 tablespoons oat bran
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions:
- Mix all the ingredients (except the oil) in a large bowl.
- Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan at medium-high heat.
- Place spoonfuls of mixture into the pan and flatten each with spatula.
- Fry latkes until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve and enjoy!