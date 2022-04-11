Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes for Passover

We get the recipe for Passover
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:54:31-04

Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel from Chabad of Nashville made Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes. (see recipe below) Chabad of Nashville will be hosting a hybrid event on Tuesday, April 26 where attendees can hear from 102-year-old Ben Ferencz, the head prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, on the importance of remembering the Holocaust and continuing to make a stand against injustice. You'll also hear personal stories from a Middle Tennessee Holocaust survivor. For tickets and more information, visit www.benferencz.com

Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes

Ingredients: 

  • 2 medium potatoes, shredded
  • 1 small zucchini, shredded and drained
  • 1 small sweet potato, shredded
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 6 tablespoons oat bran
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions:

  • Mix all the ingredients (except the oil) in a large bowl. 
  • Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan at medium-high heat. 
  • Place spoonfuls of mixture into the pan and flatten each with spatula. 
  • Fry latkes until golden brown on both sides.
  • Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018