Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes for Passover

Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel from Chabad of Nashville made Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes. (see recipe below) Chabad of Nashville will be hosting a hybrid event on Tuesday, April 26 where attendees can hear from 102-year-old Ben Ferencz, the head prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, on the importance of remembering the Holocaust and continuing to make a stand against injustice. You'll also hear personal stories from a Middle Tennessee Holocaust survivor. For tickets and more information, visit www.benferencz.com

Zucchini Sweet Potato Latkes

Ingredients:

2 medium potatoes, shredded

1 small zucchini, shredded and drained

1 small sweet potato, shredded

1 small onion, grated

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/4 tsp. salt

6 tablespoons oat bran

3 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions: