Zuzu Nashville is hosting the perfect girls night for a good cause!

ZuZu Annual Galentine's Night supporting the Nashville Rescue Mission will be this Friday the 13th! We chat with the team about the fun you can have with all of your girlfriends!

Event Details:
What: ZuZu Annual Galentine's Night supporting the Nashville Rescue Mission
When: Feb. 13th
Where: ZuZu, 215 1st Ave S., Nashville
Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Partners: Tempo Wellness (Offering Free B-12 Shots, Discounted Botox, Lip Flips)
Food: Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Sushi
Drinks: 5 themed drinks
Activations: Caricaturist, bring a picture of your ex to get a silly drawing made    
Tickets: https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1415356&restref=1415356&experienceId=632784&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared [opentable.com]

