Tan France and husband Rob welcome second baby

“Queer Eye” star Tan France and his husband, Rob France, have added another child to their family.

Tan announced the birth of their second child on May 31 via Instagram, posting one photo of himself holding the newborn and a second photo with Rob and their first child, who was born in 2021. He then gave a special thank you to their surrogate.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend,” he wrote in the post. “He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan had only recently announced that the couple was expecting a second child, writing in an Instagram post on April 13 that their 2-year-old son would soon be a big brother.

“Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” he captioned a video clip from “Milk Drunk: The Podcast.” “I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices.”

Of course, Tan’s fellow “Queer Eye” co-stars left sweet comments on the most recent post, with Karamo Brown writing, “So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!” and Jonathan Van Ness commenting, “Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family.” Bobby Berk chimed in too, saying, “My babies havin babies!” and adding a few heart-eyed emojis. Even one of the stars of the classic early-2000s Bravo series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” Carson Kressley, was among the celebrities who congratulated the couple.

The couple’s first child, Ismail, was born early in July 2021 and spent three weeks in the NICU. Sharing the news of his birth in August that year, Tan wrote on Instagram, “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan and Rob have been together since 2008 and were married in 2013.

Congratulations to the happy family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.