The 10 best early Black Friday deals at Target this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target has already begun its Black Friday sale, launching fresh deals each week through Nov. 26.

The Early Black Friday Deals sale will offer different deals each week beginning every Sunday. You’ll find different deals Nov. 5-11, Nov. 12-18 and Nov. 19-26, both in-store and online. You can check the weekly ad on Target’s website each Friday to see what new deals will begin that Sunday.

You’ll save on thousands of items during the sale, with many items marked down by as much as 50%, plus Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee means you can get a price match now through Dec. 24 if you find the same item at another store for a lower price.

Along with specific deals, you’ll also find bonus savings including gift cards with specific purchases. For example, you can get a $5 gift card when you buy three hair care products or a $15 gift card when you use the Target Circle app to buy $50 worth of household essentials.

You can shop Target’s full Early Black Friday deals by visiting its website, where you’ll also find holiday items as low as $3 for ornaments, $5 for indoor decor and a 7.5-foot pre-lit artificial tree for $100.

Take a look at just some of the best deals you’ll find during this week’s round of sales, now through Nov. 11:

$249.99 + $25 Gift Card at Target (was $429.99)

You’ll save $180 and get a $25 Target gift card with the purchase of this Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum, now priced at $249.99, a savings of 42%.

The vacuum is a Target exclusive and has up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Lightweight, it transforms into a handheld vacuum for cleaning high, low or even to take out of your home and clean your car. It also includes Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, which removes hair from carpets and hard floors.

$249.99 at Target (was $329.99)

Just in time for holiday parties, you can save $80 on this Frigidaire Nugget Ice Maker, now priced at $249.99.

The ice maker produces ice in as little as 15 minutes. You can make up to 44 pounds of ice per day with no water hookup required. The ice maker also has a self-cleaning function so you can get fresh ice every time you need it.

$99.99 at Target (was $149.99)

You’ll save $50 on this Ninja 8.5-quart Foodi PossibleCooker Pro, which replaces 14 different appliances.

Now priced at $99.99, the cooker can bake, steam, sauté and more, plus it cooks up to 30% faster than a conventional oven.

$159.99 at Target (was $199.99)

Now priced at $159.99, you can save $40 on this Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker.

The Keurig brews 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of your favorite coffee, latte or cappuccino. You can even brew a concentrated shot of coffee or froth to make your latte or cappuccino creamy and frothy. While the brewer is a special edition, you can use any K-cup pod in the machine.

$549.99 at Target (was $749.99)

Preparing the home for guests this holiday season? You may want to add an air purifier, like this Dyson Hot and Cool Purifier HP07, now priced at $549.99, a savings of $200.

The air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, plus the fan feature can cool the room. You can program the purifier to turn off between 30 minutes and 8 hours and control it with compatible voice services like Alexa, Siri and Google Home.

$329.99 at Target (was $399.99)

If you have a new TV on your holiday shopping list, you can save $70 on this Hisense 65-inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV now through Nov. 11.

Now priced at $329.99, the television has 4K ultra high definition, a game mode and a sports mode. It also connects to Bluetooth and has a built-in Chromcast so you can cast video from your phone, tablet or laptop directly to your TV.

$179.99 at Target (was $319.99)

You can score this HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop for 44% off, now priced at $179.99.

A savings of $140, the 14-inch laptop has an anti-glare display, Google Assistant, 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of internal storage. It also has up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life and a headphone/microphone combo.

$99.99 at Target (was $199.99)

The popular Beats Solo Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones are 50% off, now priced at $99.99.

The headphones come in three colors and have up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Stereo Bluetooth and “fine-tuned acoustics,” which the brand says offers noise isolation for clarity and depth.

$111.99 at Target (was $139.99)

You’ll save $28 on this American Tourister NXT Hardside Large Checked Spinner Suitcase, which comes in seven colors ranging from black to mint green, flamingo pink, purple and yellow.

The suitcase has a push button locking handle, eight spinner wheels, top and side carry handles and expands by 1.5 inches.

$479.99 at Target (was $579.99)

If you’re looking for a new way to get around town, you can save $100 on this GOTRAX Tour XP Electric Scooter, now priced at $479.99.

The scooter has a multifunctional LED display, electronic code lock and red taillights that will flash when you break. You can travel up to 25 miles on a single charge.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.