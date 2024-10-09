Tennessee offers discount hotels for Hurricane Milton evacuees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or a loved one has been forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Milton, Tennessee hotels provide discounted rates for all evacuees.
Guests should plan to present a valid Florida driver’s license or other government-issued ID.
The list of hotels is below:
Sevierville:
- The Inn at Apple Valley is offering 45% off with a two-night minimum for guests with a Florida driver’s license.
- Hidden Mountain Resort is booked through this weekend but will offer a 25% discount to those evacuating from Milton (with a valid FL drivers license) beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
Pigeon Forge:
- The Wayback, a Marriott Tribute Hotel, in Pigeon Forge is offering a 15% discount applied to phone reservations. Guests must provide a valid Florida government-issued ID upon check-in. Call 865-428-7500 for reservations.
Knoxville:
- The Oliver Hotel is offering a hurricane emergency rate. Booking available online.
Franklin:
- Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms is offering 15% off using inclement weather rate. Good through and including October 31, 2024.
- Franklin Marriott Cool Springs is proving a $159 using the Inclement Weather Rate. Promotional code is H65 available through Marriott [marriott.com].
Murfreesboro:
- DoubleTree by Hilton in Murfreesboro is offering a rate of $99.00 plus tax without breakfast; $119.00 plus tax with breakfast included up to 2 people. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 895-5555 for the special rate.
- Staybridge Suites Murfreesboro will offer rate of $125 starting tonight to anyone with a Florida license. This offer runs through next week also. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 270-1707 for the special rate.
- Holiday Inn Murfreesboro is full Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 but can offer 25% off for victims on Friday, Oct. 11 and then Sunday – Thursday, Oct. 13 – 17. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 751-5300 for the special rate.
- Comfort Suites Murfreesboro is offering a 20% discount to anyone with a Florida driver’s license. Please call the hotel front desk directly at 615-869-0950 for the special rate.
Nashville:
- Hilton/Nashville Green Hills [hilton.com] is extending Milton evacuees a rate of $119/night.
- The Hermitage Hotel [thehermitagehotel.com] is offering 25% from now until next 10/16 for all evacuees.
- JW Marriott Nashville [marriott.com]is offering 30% off for hurricane evacuees with code ER5 now through Sunday.
- Home2 Suites Nashville MetroCenter located at 410 Dominican Drive, Nashville TN 37228 will offer 20% off and include FREE Parking.
- Holiday Inn Express Antioch is offering a 25% discount to those evacuating from Hurricane Milton. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 731-2361 for the special rate.
- Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Brentwood [nashvillebrentwood.hgi.com] is offering a rate of $159/night. Location: 217 Centerview Dr. Brentwood TN 37027. Call 615.370.5040 for details.
- Hampton Inn Nashville Brentwood [nashvillebrentwood.hamptoninn.com] is offering a rate of $119/night. Location: 5630 Franklin Pike Cir, Brentwood TN 37027. Call 615.373.2212 for details.
- Residence Inn Nashville Green Hills [marriott.com] - $119.00/night. Guests can call the front desk directly at (615) 279-1414 or email efraser@chartwellhospitality.com to book.
- Fairlane Hotel Nashville [fairlanehotel.com] is offering a 20% discount to evacuees, plus no pet fee and a food and beverage credit. Use rate code MILTON online [reservations.travelclick.com].
- Hotel Preston by Marriot Nashville Airport will offer 20% off with complimentary parking.
Additional Nashville-area hotels offering hurricane rates and discounts:
- Towneplace Suites by Marriott Nashville Airport
- Candlewood Suites Franklin
- LaQuinta Nashville Airport
- Margaritaville Hotel Nashville
- Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End
- Millenium Maxwell House
- Fairfield Inn & Suites Nashville near Vanderbilt
- Kimpton Aertson Nashville
- Hilton Nashville Airport
- Hyatt Place Nashville Green Hills
- Holiday Inn Nashville/Vanderbilt