Tennessee offers discount hotels for Hurricane Milton evacuees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or a loved one has been forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Milton, Tennessee hotels provide discounted rates for all evacuees.

Guests should plan to present a valid Florida driver’s license or other government-issued ID.

The list of hotels is below:

Sevierville:



The Inn at Apple Valley is offering 45% off with a two-night minimum for guests with a Florida driver’s license.

Hidden Mountain Resort is booked through this weekend but will offer a 25% discount to those evacuating from Milton (with a valid FL drivers license) beginning Monday, Oct. 14.

Pigeon Forge:



The Wayback, a Marriott Tribute Hotel, in Pigeon Forge is offering a 15% discount applied to phone reservations. Guests must provide a valid Florida government-issued ID upon check-in. Call 865-428-7500 for reservations.

Knoxville:



The Oliver Hotel is offering a hurricane emergency rate. Booking available online.

Franklin:



Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms is offering 15% off using inclement weather rate. Good through and including October 31, 2024.

Franklin Marriott Cool Springs is proving a $159 using the Inclement Weather Rate. Promotional code is H65 available through Marriott [marriott.com].

Murfreesboro :



DoubleTree by Hilton in Murfreesboro is offering a rate of $99.00 plus tax without breakfast; $119.00 plus tax with breakfast included up to 2 people. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 895-5555 for the special rate.

Staybridge Suites Murfreesboro will offer rate of $125 starting tonight to anyone with a Florida license. This offer runs through next week also. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 270-1707 for the special rate.

Holiday Inn Murfreesboro is full Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 but can offer 25% off for victims on Friday, Oct. 11 and then Sunday – Thursday, Oct. 13 – 17. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 751-5300 for the special rate.

Comfort Suites Murfreesboro is offering a 20% discount to anyone with a Florida driver’s license. Please call the hotel front desk directly at 615-869-0950 for the special rate.

Nashville:



Additional Nashville-area hotels offering hurricane rates and discounts:

