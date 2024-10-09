Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee offers discount hotels for Hurricane Milton evacuees

Downtown Nashville Hilton
Jordan Powell/WTVF
The Downtown Nashville Hilton
Downtown Nashville Hilton
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or a loved one has been forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Milton, Tennessee hotels provide discounted rates for all evacuees.

Guests should plan to present a valid Florida driver’s license or other government-issued ID.

The list of hotels is below:

Sevierville:

  • The Inn at Apple Valley is offering 45% off with a two-night minimum for guests with a Florida driver’s license.
  • Hidden Mountain Resort is booked through this weekend but will offer a 25% discount to those evacuating from Milton (with a valid FL drivers license) beginning Monday, Oct. 14.

Pigeon Forge:

  • The Wayback, a Marriott Tribute Hotel, in Pigeon Forge is offering a 15% discount applied to phone reservations. Guests must provide a valid Florida government-issued ID upon check-in. Call 865-428-7500 for reservations.

Knoxville:

Franklin:

Murfreesboro:

  • DoubleTree by Hilton in Murfreesboro is offering a rate of $99.00 plus tax without breakfast; $119.00 plus tax with breakfast included up to 2 people. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 895-5555 for the special rate.
  • Staybridge Suites Murfreesboro will offer rate of $125 starting tonight to anyone with a Florida license.  This offer runs through next week also. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 270-1707 for the special rate.
  • Holiday Inn Murfreesboro is full Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 but can offer 25% off for victims on Friday, Oct. 11 and then Sunday – Thursday, Oct. 13 – 17. Please call the hotel directly at (615) 751-5300 for the special rate.
  • Comfort Suites Murfreesboro is offering a 20% discount to anyone with a Florida driver’s license. Please call the hotel front desk directly at 615-869-0950 for the special rate.

Nashville:

Additional Nashville-area hotels offering hurricane rates and discounts:

  • Towneplace Suites by Marriott Nashville Airport
  • Candlewood Suites Franklin
  • LaQuinta Nashville Airport
  • Margaritaville Hotel Nashville
  • Element Nashville Vanderbilt West End
  • Millenium Maxwell House
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Nashville near Vanderbilt
  • Kimpton Aertson Nashville
  • Hilton Nashville Airport
  • Hyatt Place Nashville Green Hills
  • Holiday Inn Nashville/Vanderbilt
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community