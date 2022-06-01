Test Your Spelling Skills With This Fun Instagram Filter

Who says social media can’t be fun and educational? With the Scripps National Spelling Bee going on in Washington, D.C., our partners at ION Television are offering a fun Instagram filter to give you and your friends the chance to test your own spelling smarts!

While many of our nation’s top young spellers have to endure the pressure of standing on a stage in front of that microphone with TV cameras capturing every letter they utter, you can test your brain at home by playing the Instagram SpellCheck Challenge by IonTelevision.

You can create your own spelling bee story with this Instagram filter that doubles as a game. It’s simple to use and fun to play.

First, you’ll want to open Instagram and tap on the story create tab. Then, you’ll want to search for the SpellCheck Challenge effect in the gallery. You’ll see the filter pop up, and you’ll click the “try it” button on the bottom left. All that’s left to do is hold the bee button on the bottom and let the spelling bee fun begin.

During the game, two different versions of the same word will pop up above your head. Your job is to choose the correctly spelled word with the nod of your head. Think fast, but choose carefully!

Some of these words are tricky. However, we can guarantee you won’t get words like the finalists will see this week while on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage. For example, in Round 4 of this year’s spelling bee, students faced words such as argillaceous (a word describing rocks made of clay) and phreatophyte (a plant with a deep root system that draws water from a nearby water table).

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee on ION Television starting today, Wednesday, June 1, with the Semifinals at 8 p.m. EDT. The final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will also air on ION at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 2. See our full how-to-watch guide below.

Happy spelling to everyone participating on social media and on stage!

How To Watch The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

In its 94th year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be televised live on ION and Bounce, with LeVar Burton serving as the host. Both networks are available to cable, streaming and over-the-air television viewers free of charge (enter your ZIP code on the Bee’s website to find ION in your area). The competition will also be live-streamed on the Bee’s website. The televised semifinals will air on June 1, and the finals will air live on June 2. The events will be held near Washington, D.C.

For more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, visit spellingbee.com.

Simplemost and the Scripps National Spelling Bee share a parent company, The EW Scripps Company.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.