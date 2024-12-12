Nashville secures FCS National Championship at FirstBank Stadium through 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an exciting announcement for college football fans, it has been revealed that Nashville will host the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Championship at FirstBank Stadium through 2027.

This decision marks a significant milestone for the city, as it positions Nashville as a premier destination for college football and enhances its reputation as a vibrant sports hub.

The agreement, confirmed by the NCAA and local officials, is the result of a collaborative effort between the NCAA, the Tennessee State University (TSU), and the city of Nashville. With FirstBank Stadium serving as the centerpiece of this partnership, the venue is set to showcase some of the most thrilling matchups in FCS football over the next five years.

Hosting the FCS National Championship is also anticipated to have a substantial economic impact on Nashville. Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants are expected to benefit significantly from the influx of fans and teams attending the games.

According to preliminary estimates, the championship could generate millions in revenue for the city each year, bolstering Nashville’s economy and highlighting its appeal as a destination for sports tourism.

