Delivery drivers can get free food at TGI Friday’s on Feb. 10

There’s no denying we owe a lot to delivery drivers. From dropping off essentials during the pandemic and keeping us stocked and fed amid challenges in the supply chain and major winter storms, they continue to bring us everything from food to toilet paper each day.

TGI Fridays is looking to give back to these people nationwide by offering them free food on Feb. 10. On that day, delivery drivers of any kind can get one free appetizer simply by stopping at their local TGI Fridays.

The deal includes all truck drivers, FedEx, USPS, UPS and DHL delivery people, drivers on Uber, Grubhub, Postmates, Instacart and other services. To get the free app, simply show up in your uniform or show your credentials and tell an employee, “I work in the delivery business.”

TGI Fridays

“Delivery workers continually feel the stress of supply chain challenges. Despite the pandemic and staffing shortages, they load up and drive, fly and deliver all the stuff the rest of the world is constantly tracking because they know everyone is depending on them,” Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at TGI Fridays, said in a press release. “These are the unsung heroes, and we want to celebrate them because they deserve our thanks and gratitude.”

The deal includes a choice of the following appetizers:

Loaded potato skins

Green bean fries

Philly cheesesteak eggrolls

Warm pretzels

Chips & salsa

Pot stickers

Spinach & artichoke dip

While free food is a pretty good way to show some gratitude, you can thank delivery drivers in plenty of other ways.

You may have seen social media posts in the last few years about leaving holiday packages for delivery drivers on your porch, but you can leave them gifts even without a holiday to celebrate. Simply leave a box with snacks like chips, cookies, granola bars, candy and bottled water with a note expressing your best wishes.

Adobe

If you know anyone who drives for a living, be sure to tell them stop by TGI Friday’s on Feb. 10!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.