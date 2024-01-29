The viral Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner is on sale at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have furry friends at home, you’ve probably heard about the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner beloved by pet parents.

If you’ve been debating picking one up yourself, now is a great time to finally order it, as Walmart is offering the viral vacuum for just $90 right now.

$89 (was $124) at Walmart $110 (was $124) at Amazon

While the Little Green machine is considered a carpet cleaner, it can also be used on furniture or to clean the inside of your car and, of course, is not just for people with pets. It works by spraying, scrubbing and lifting away small messes like dirt from paw prints or stains from pet accidents or spills.

The Green Machine has gone viral on TikTok, where people have filmed the before and after results on their furniture.

Content creator @tayloorsegeer shows how well the machine cleaned her couch. The video shows the couch before it was cleaned, while it was being cleaned with the Little Green machine and the final results once it dried.

Weighing just 9.7 pounds, you can easily move it around to anywhere you need it, but it is corded, so you will want to make sure you can plug it in if you plan on taking it outside to clean your car.

The vacuum has a 48-ounce tank, which means you can clean up quite a few messes between refills. It also comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool and an 8-ounce trial-size of Bissell Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

If you’re buying the machine to clean up pet messes, you’ll be happy to know that each purchase also supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets.

Will you be buying a Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner before the sale ends?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.