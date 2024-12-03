'They're not forgotten': Middle Tennessee nurses collect donations for Hurricane Helene victims

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of nurses in Middle Tennessee have one simple request when it comes to its neighbors to the east.

They want others to remember those who are still rebuilding their lives after the devastation of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

They are now spending hours daily to gather, sort and ask for donations for those still recovering.

“I’m a collector right now. We all are,” said Laura Marcum.

She explained how there is a system to their collection so there is order.

“They have limited volunteers there to work, so we want to make it as easy as possible for the volunteers to work,” said Marcum.

Collecting for others devastated by Hurricane Helene, Marcum's garage is now the center of a donation operation that is now non-stop.

“Our mission is to go down there and take care of people and let them know they’re not forgotten,” Marcum said.

Marcum went to see first-hand how the storm changed her hometown in North Carolina only it was one she didn't recognize.

“Historically, nothing of this magnitude has ever happened there. People weren’t expecting this — the mudslides, snapping of 30-foot pines like they were splinters,” Marcum said.

Motivated to do her part, she came back to ask those she knew would help her help others.

“There’s such a great need that as nurses we work every day to save lives and help restore lives. We’re doing that in a different way with this mission,” Marcum said.

Little by little, her nursing family helped grow this collection into truck-loads.

The boxes now nearly overtake her garage.

“We’re hoping for maybe triple this amount,” she said. “We’re also sending wrapping paper and tape.”

She and the nurses a part of her group, Nurses for NC & TN will continue to collect supplies her North Carolina neighbors need.

But she knows sometimes, it’s about giving them something they don’t need but want instead.

“We have a lot of gently used toys, but we have a lot of new toys as well,” said Laura. “We’re all kids at heart and thinking about them having a Christmas makes me excited.”

The group plans to leave for North Carolina Dec.13.

They say it won't be the last trip.