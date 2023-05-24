This $10 paper towel holder is so sleek and easy to install

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Paper towels are nice to have on hand in the kitchen. You can clean icky spills with them and simply toss them in the trash when you’re done. While it’s nice to have a roll set out where everyone can see and use it, not everyone has the countertop space.

If you’d rather store the roll somewhere where it doesn’t take up space, you may want to try an under-the-cabinet paper towel holder, like this highly-rated $13 option on Amazon. It’s even 25% off right now, making it just $9.99.

Rated as the #1 Best Seller in Paper Towel Holders on the site, this 13.2 inch self-adhesive under-cabinet paper towel holder doesn’t require any screws, nails or additional glue. Constructed of stainless steel, it’s both waterproof and rustproof and can be mounted just about anywhere. You can mount it under your cabinet, on a wall or on any other flat surface. It works on marble, metal, glass, plaster, wallpapered walls and more.

To apply it, simply peel off the film of adhesive strip from the mount, and stick it to your desired surface. Let it sit for 24 hours before use. We like how it doesn’t require drilling any holes into the wall and can be used for all sorts of items, such as holding garbage bags or bath towels.

Reviewer Kelli liked how easy it was to mount and that it left her countertop clutter-free. While Dorothy liked that it came with optional screws for added durability.

If you’re in the market for an under-the-cabinet paper towel holder, there are a few other products you might want to consider, like this chic stainless steel self-adhesive paper towel rack from Yigii that’s on sale for $11.99. It boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and can be installed vertically or horizontally.

People mentioned liking how easy it was to mount on the wall, inside the cabinet door and under their kitchen sink. It also fits any size roll of paper towels.

Those opting for a more minimalist look might appreciate the Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder from Astofli. You can choose to either peel and stick this holder on the desired surface, or drill it into place. It’s 13 inches long, comes in gold, black and silver and can be mounted under your cabinets or on a wall.

The manufacturer explains that it can be used to hold plastic wrap, towels, kitchen utensils and more. It’s rated as the #1 Best Seller in Commercial Toilet Paper Holders on Amazon and has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Do you have a small kitchen? Would an under-the-cabinet paper towel holder make sense for your home?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.