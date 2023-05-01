Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share sweet photo for 35th anniversary

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating an anniversary not often seen in Hollywood — the couple have now been married for 35 years.

Wilson posted a photo to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the milestone, showing Hanks giving her a cake that says “Happy Anniversary” and is decorated with flowers.

“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” she wrote.

Wilson and Hanks met in 1981 on the set of the show “Bosom Buddies” and officially announced to the public that they were dating in 1986.

The couple have shared sweet messages to each other on social media for previous anniversaries as well, including a wedding photo for their 30th anniversary and on their 31st anniversary. For the latter, Wilson posted that people often ask her what their “secret” is to a long marriage.

“Well, I cowrote a song about this on my new album Halfway to Home!! It’s called The Spark,” she wrote in an Facebook post. “In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love. Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom. Happy 31!”

Wilson says a battle with breast cancer in 2015 also left her “amazed” at how caring Hanks was.

“You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this,” she told The New York Times that year. “I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me.”

Hanks has echoed Wilson’s comments in the past, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that they “got married for all the right reasons,” saying “genuine affection” is the key to their long-lasting marriage.

Hanks and Wilson have two children together, Chet and Truman, while Wilson is also a stepmother to Hanks’ other children, Colin and Elizabeth.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

