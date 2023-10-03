Tom Hanks warns of fake ad using AI version of him

Tom Hanks is warning the public not to fall for an advertisement using a fake image of him generated by artificial intelligence.

The ad — seemingly making its rounds as it caught Hanks' attention — is using the film star's image and likeness to promote a dental plan without his permission.

"BEWARE!!" Hanks wrote in all caps over a screengrab of the ad on Instagram.

"There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an Al version of me. I have nothing to do with it," Hanks wrote.

The ad appears to feature a younger version of the actor.

The name of the company running the ad was not mentioned.

Gayle King recently spoke out about a similar issue.

The "CBS Mornings" host slammed an AI-manipulated advertisement appearing to be her promoting a weight loss product.

"People keep sending me this video and asking about this product and I have NOTHING to do with this company," King wrote on her Instagram.

She posted the ad with the words "Fake Video" over it, with a swipe to the original video of her — which the ad manipulated — that had nothing to do with the product.

"I posted this video promoting my radio show on August 31 (swipe to see the original), and they’ve manipulated my voice and video to make it seem like I'm promoting it... I've never heard of this product or used it! Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos," King said.

AI continues to spark controversy across industries as its capabilities become seemingly endless.

