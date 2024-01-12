Get ready to indulge your need for speed because “Top Gun 3” is officially happening.

According to reports, Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger will be teaming up again for a third installment in the “Top Gun” franchise. The film is also said to reunite the actor with his previous co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller. As for the director, Joe Kosinski — who helmed “Maverick” — is rumored to be interested in coming back as well.

As for when fans of the film franchise can expect to see the new movie, that’s undetermined. However the release is likely quite some time from now. Cruise is working on completing his “Mission Impossible” franchise with the last installment not slated for release until May 2025. He’s going to be quite the busy man until then. While behind-the-scenes work could happen in the interim, there’s no current known timeline for filming and releasing a third “Top Gun.”

The news, however, is likely to excite both old and new fans of the famous fictional pilot. The original movie came out in 1986 and was the highest grossing film of that year, and it seems to have left a lasting impression on original viewers as they turned out in droves for the sequel in 2022.

Because while the first film was box office gold, the second, “Top Gun: Maverick,” was solid platinum. Even when taking inflation into account, the second movie surpassed the first film’s box office earnings. In fact, the sequel became the fifth highest grossing film of all time, surpassing well-known box office hit “Titanic,” and garnering a cool six Oscar nominations.

While some might argue that long-term film franchises are becoming played out and some originality is called for, the success of the second film is hard to deny, and the stars seem eager to return. In fact, Teller — who played Rooster, the son of Maverick’s friend and flight partner Goose — and Cruise have been in talks about a third film since the second one hit theaters.

So if you’re a long time “Top Gun” fan or were just introduced to the films thanks to the sequel, good news. There’s more to come.

‘Top Gun 3’ is officially happening originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

