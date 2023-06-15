Toys and games are buy 2, get 1 free on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon currently has a sale on select toys and games that can help you either update your current game night collection or even get a jump start on gift shopping for birthdays and holidays!

Amazon customers who visit a special landing page for the deal on Amazon can buy three items for the price of two. It is important to know that you must use the link to get the special deal. You will not find it on Amazon’s home page.

Amazon says this is a “limited time” offer but does not say when it will end. So, just to be safe, you’ll want to load up your cart as soon as you can.

Adobe

How to get the Amazon 3-for-2 Toy and Game Deal

Once you open the promotional link, you’ll see a whole host of products that are included in the deal. You can click through different categories on the left side of the screen, too, such as books, video games and DVDs.

Next, add three items from the listed products to your cart.

Amazon will automatically apply the promotional offer when you go to checkout. You’ll see a “multibuy discount” listed under your order summary along the right side of the page, as well as small discounts applied to each individual product.

Amazon

We can’t list all of the items included in this promotion because there are just so many. However, here are a few highlights of the toys and games available to pick up with this amazing deal.

This complete game set is already a great deal with its 50%-off markdown. You’ll get the dominoes, the trains, the board and even a convenient storage case.

Everyone remembers playing this fun game that’s suitable for everyone ages 5 and up. There’s something addictive about that popper and sending your opponent back to the start.

Encourage creative play with this enduring toy where kids can design pictures using colored pegs that light up on a dark paper palette.

There are plenty more toy and game deals to be found during this buy two, get one free sale on Amazon!

Buy 2, get 1 free toys and games on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.