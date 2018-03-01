THP Investigates Deadly Crash On I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash on I-24 in Robertson County early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 24 in Pleasant View.
According to investigators, the vehicles involved are a commercial semi-truck and a passenger car. At this point it's unclear how many people have died, but THP said "the passenger car is the vehicles with the fatalities in it."
THP's Critical Response Team was dispatched to the scene to help with the investigation.
The right lane of I-24 eastbound was closed for the investigation.
The crash scene was estimated to be cleared by 5:00 a.m. Thursday.