Trailer for ‘Wish’ is Disney’s most-watched since ‘Frozen 2’

Disney fans seem to be wishing that the animation studio’s upcoming film release is out already!

People have watched the full trailer for “Wish” over 66.5 million times on various video platforms (including 29.2 million times on TikTok) since it went live on Sept. 27. That makes it the most-watched Disney trailer since the trailer for “Frozen 2” in 2019.

The animated musical — the 62nd feature release from Disney Animation — is set in the Kingdom of Rosas, also known as the land of wishes. The story centers around teen heroine Asha, played by Ariana DeBose, who won an Academy Award for playing Anita in 2021’s “West Side Story” film adaptation.

Asha is initially the apprentice of King Magnifico, voiced by Chris Pine. The king has the ability to grant people’s wishes, but Asha discovers that while he can grant all wishes, he chooses only a small number.

When Asha makes her own powerful wish, she unexpectedly calls down a wishing star aptly named Star, who is “a little ball of boundless energy” as Disney puts it in a press release, and looks incredibly cute in the trailer.

You can watch the full “Wish” trailer in this video from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Other voices in the film include Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pajama-wearing pet goat, Valentino, and Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya. Victor Garber plays Asha’s grandfather, Natasha Rothwell is Asha’s mother, and seven friends mirroring the Seven Dwarves are played by Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Jennifer Kumiyama, Della Saba and Jon Rudnitsky.

Shortly before “Wish” debuts in theaters on Nov. 22, Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary takes place (on Oct. 16), although the company has been celebrating all year. Disney’s first full-length animated film, released in 1937, was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” which ties nicely in with “Wish.” The watercolor backdrops throughout the film are also a throwback to that film. And “Wish” is also supposed to have many subtle connections to other Disney films.

MORE: Disney to release 100-movie Legacy Animated Films collection

“Wish” will also be shorter than some more recent Disney movies; it’s estimated to be about 1.5 hours long. But like many Disney movies, “Wish” also has a showcase power ballad at its heart. Sung by DeBose, the song is called “This Wish.” Snippets are heard in the teaser and full-length trailers and DeBose also sang it in its entirety at the 2022 D23 Disney convention.

Disney fan @shinebrightbeccadiamond posted the live performance to her TikTok page:

The film is due out on Nov. 22, so you’d better get ready!

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.