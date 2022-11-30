4 Top-Rated Pairs Of Uggs For Women You Can Snag On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ugg season is upon us! Ever since Uggs shot to popularity in the early 2000s, these cozy sheepskin boots have been a staple of countless winter wardrobes. Even on the coldest days, pulling on your Uggs feels like a lush hug for your tootsies. While a certain look may come to mind when you think of Uggs for women, these days, they have evolved beyond just the classic tall, fuzzy boot.

There are many new Uggs styles that feel minimalist and sophisticated, and not like you’re mimicking Paris Hilton circa 2001. Here are some of our favorite styles of Uggs for women that you can find on Amazon right now.

One issue that comes with the classic Uggs is that they aren’t waterproof, and can be prone to unsightly salt stains. That’s why we love that Ugg is now making actual snow boots that are chic but still functional. The Adirondack III Tipped Snow Boot is a style of Uggs for women that features waterproof leather and authentic sherpa lining with a suede upper. In other words, this is a snow boot that will stand the test of time, and it is gorgeous enough to make you wish for yucky weather so you can show them off.

The Adirondack III is highly rated on Amazon, although the number of reviews tallies less than 100 as of this writing. Reviewers say that “They are so warm and comfy” and that they are ” Very supportive and feel like slippers. Can hike and run in them and they are super warm.”

These Uggs range anywhere from about $220 to $240, depending on the size you need. That’s hardly a bargain, but they should be quality boots that you can rock for years to come. And come Cyber Monday, Uggs often has tempting discounts that will hopefully bring down the cost of these babies a little more.

If you aren’t necessarily in the position to splurge on a $250 pair of Uggs this year (or were too naughty for Santa to bring you any), you’ve got to love the Koolaburra line from Ugg. Koolaburra offers more affordable options but in the classic Ugg style and still made with sheepskin and impeccable attention to detail. Uggs and Koolaburras are manufactured by the same company, so when searching for Uggs for women, don’t sleep on the Koolaburra brand. It’s not a knock-off, they are just slightly less lush when compared to Uggs.

So no wonder the Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Victoria Tall Fashion Boot has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. They come in several different colors and start around $80 as of this writing. Reviewers say that the Koolaburra Victoria boot is comparable in quality to Uggs and that they hold up for years.

“I love the Ugg boots and slippers that I have ordered in the past – and these new Koolaburra by Ugg boots live up to my expectations!” one reviewer wrote. “They are beautiful! I read mixed reviews about the fur lining but I find the lining super comfortable and plush.”

If you are looking for Uggs for women for under $200, the Classic Mini is a good bet. These winter boots come in a variety of colors and are highly rated on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star mark. They are just under $150, and you can choose from shades including Ash, Navy, Violet and Neon Pink.

Reviewers love the Classic Mini Uggs for Women, with one writing, “They go with just about everything and whenever I wear them, it’s like walking on a cloud.”

Looking for a pair of slippers that you can confidently wear outside the house? The Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper from Ugg can be worn wherever, and they are so stylish that even celebs like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing them while running errands. Fluff Yeah Uggs come in a multitude of hues, whether you like neon, tie-dye, leopard or neutral shades. They cost between $50-$110 at Amazon depending on the color you choose.

These Uggs for women have over 15,000 reviews, most of them glowing, leading to an overall grade of 4.7 stars.

“Love these! Was going to use them as indoor slippers only but I wear them everywhere,” wrote one reviewer. Another wrote, “These shoes are beautiful and super soft. Fur is really thick and warm….Good quality materials. Getting tons of compliments…You’re really going to want to show them off lol.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.