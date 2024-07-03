Watch Now
10-year-old boy dies after being rescued from hike during triple-digit temperatures

The incident happened at South Mountain in Arizona.
A 10-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a hiking trail in Phoenix during triple-digit temperatures. (Scripps News Phoenix)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jul 03, 2024

A 10-year-old boy has died after being rescued from a hike in Arizona during triple-digit temperatures.

The incident happened Tuesday at South Mountain in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials said the boy was with adults and may have been from out of town.

He reportedly went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m., and it wasn't until about 2:30 p.m. that firefighters were alerted to a heat-related emergency.

First responders used a helicopter to get the boy down from the mountain. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

Temperatures in Phoenix on Tuesday reached 113 degrees.

Heat is the No.1 weather-related killer, not just in Arizona but across the U.S.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

