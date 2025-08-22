6 dead, including a high school student, in 'accident' at a Colorado dairy

Six people, including a high school student, died in a "dairy accident" at a farm in rural Colorado on Wednesday.

The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said its crews were dispatched to the 32000 block of Weld County Road 18 around 6 p.m. for a "confined space rescue." The address where the incident occurred belongs to Prospect Valley Dairy, located northeast of Denver.

When they arrived, crews entered the confined space to begin the rescue efforts. However, they found six deceased individuals whose bodies were recovered.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office confirmed all were male, but their names and ages have not been released.

"The Weld County Coroner’s Office is investigating these deaths as possibly being the result of gas exposure in a confined space; however, final cause and manner of death will await the conclusion of autopsy and toxicology results," the coroner's office told the Scripps News Group in Denver.

In a statement, the Weld RE-9 School District identified one of the people who died as a student at Highland High School in Ault. The school district said it has made counseling and support services available to students and staff.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends during this difficult time, and we extend our sincere condolences to all who are impacted by this loss," the statement read in part.

Six people are dead in an accident at a Weld County dairy farm

A spokesperson with UCHealth Greeley Hospital said the hospital cared for three additional patients related to the incident, who have all been released.

The Scripps News Group in Denver went to the area in Weld County and spoke with a man who used to work at the farm where the incident occurred. He said that while he wasn't a current employee, he went to find out what happened because he knew the victims.

"They started working here about six years ago," the man, who identified himself as Inés, said. "They couldn't tell me what happened, but something happened. That's why I came, because they were my friends."

Denver7

The Scripps News Group in Denver contacted Dairy Farmers of America, which provided this brief statement: "We can confirm that a tragic accident occurred on one of our member farms in Keenesburg, Colo., which has resulted in the death of six people. We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased. At this early stage, we have no further details."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is investigating this incident.