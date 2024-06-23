71-year-old woman makes history as oldest to compete for Miss Texas USA

A 71-year-old woman made history this weekend as the oldest to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant.

Marissa Teijo of El Paso didn’t take home the crown after the two-day pageant in Houston, but she certainly left her mark.

In an Instagram post, Teijo said, “I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant. In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.”

She represented the Paso Del Norte region in the contest.

Aarieanna Ware of Dallas was crowned the winner when the pageant concluded on Saturday. She will go on to represent Texas in the Miss USA competition.

The Miss Universe Organization, which owns Miss USA, changed its rules last year to eliminate age limits.

