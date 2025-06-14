2 Minnesota state lawmakers shot in 'targeted' attack, governor confirms

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman were shot in "targeted" incidents early Saturday, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to activate the state's Emergency Operation Center, Walz confirmed.

Multiple outlets report that the lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

"Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them," Walz said.

A Brooklyn Park neighborhood is being urged to "shelter in place," as police look for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Both state legislators are members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries reacted to the incident.

"The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected," he said.